Covid death figure will remain high in Kerala for another fortnight: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high number of daily Covid deaths being reported in the state now will remain so for another fortnight as it requires four weeks after the peak to reflect any significant decline, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The maximum number of patients under treatment in the second wave was reported in the middle of May. Pinarayi said an expert medical team will be sent to Pathanamthitta, Palakkad and Kozhikode which have been reporting a high number of deaths for the past two weeks.

The state reported 24,166 new patients while 30,539 people recovered on Thursday. The TPR recorded stood at 17.87% from 1,35,232 samples tested. There were 181 deaths in 24 hours.Hinting at the possibility of extending the lockdown, the chief minister said it was a human tendency to misuse the relaxations of lockdown.

Considering request from various quarters, the government announced to allow opticals, ophthalmic clinics, hearing aids shops, stove repair shops, mobile and computer repair shops to function twice a week.

According to Pinarayi, concerns regarding black fungus infection were exaggerated as only 52 cases have so far been reported in the state. He also cautioned against the fake news that those who have taken Covid vaccine would die in two years. “The scientist mentioned in the fake news has rejected it. It is a crime to spread misinformation that makes struggling for survival difficult. The vaccine is still the best weapon before us to survive the pandemic. So people should not fall for it (fake news),” said Pinarayi.

He said the state would continue to receive strong rainfall in various districts in the coming days. The recent rains was due to the impact of Cyclone Yaas. The state received 729.6mm of rain in the last three months, which is 131 per cent higher than the average rainfall during this period. The Chief Minister has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to double the financial aid to the state as per the suggestions of 15th Finance Commission.