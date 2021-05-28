Over 900 Kerala bus workers battle for survival in Assam, West Bengal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Left stranded by a virulent second wave of Covid, over 900 Keralites working with more than 450 tourist buses are battling for survival in various parts of West Bengal and Assam. Belonging to buses operating from Kerala, they have been unable return after having reached those states more than a month ago.

On Wednesday, 48-year-old Najeeb KP — a bus driver from Pavaratty, Thrissur — died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bengal. Though he was rushed to a hospital in Alipurduar district after he collapsed, his life could not be saved.

“We have been stuck for over a month now. It is difficult to continue here,” said Abith P, who accompanied Najeeb in the bus to West Bengal. “We expect the body to be released after the postmortem procedure is completed on Thursday. The hospital authorities confirmed that the death occurred due to cardiac arrest.” As many as 457 tourist buses from Kerala are reported to be stuck in West Bengal and Assam. Each bus has at least two drivers. After last year’s lockdown, tourist bus operators have been running services to West Bengal and Assam transporting migrant workers.

A majority of such buses operate from Perumbavoor, said Krishna Kumar, another driver who returned after a trip to Assam. “The bus reaches Assam and West Bengal in three days covering more than 2,000 km. After a couple of days stay there, we get enough migrant workers coming to Kerala. The travel costs around Rs 2,500-3,000 per person. The trips were getting enough passengers as train services have not been fully restored,” he said.

However, because of the lockdown and the Covid surge, migrant workers are unwilling to return to Kerala now. Unlike in Kerala, there is no support from the government for persons stranded there, the driver said. “To return to the state, at least Rs 80,000 is required for diesel alone,” said Binu John, state president of the Contract Carriage Operators Association (CCOA).

“Toll fees would amount to Rs 15,000. With there being little business for the past one year, bus owners are finding it hard to arrange that much money. Currently, we are arranging money for the daily expenses of stranded drivers and employees. They were given food for a day by welfare groups and now they have been asked to vacate the place as soon as possible.”

Binu said their association has approached the state government to provide a loan of Rs 1 lakh to bus operators so that they can bring their employees and buses back.“We have asked the amount to be sanctioned from the welfare fund collected from the operators every year. The government is yet to respond. We hope the situation will improve once the lockdown is lifted,” he said.

The motor vehicles department had recently launched a help desk to assist bus employees stuck in West Bengal and Assam. Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer Shabeer P M, in a statement, said that officials had contacted the stranded bus employees.

Meanwhile, after some of them pointed out that the special permit required for interstate operation has expired, an online facility has been set up for renewal. So around 40 buses have so far applied for renewal of special permits, Shabeer said. “But most of the drivers told us the buses won’t be returning now as doing so without passengers would result in hefty losses. They expect to get enough passengers to Kerala once the lockdown is lifted,” he said in the statement.