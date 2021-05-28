STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Package out, but under-reporting will cost many deserving Covid-orphaned children 

The second wave resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people in the 30-50 age group, leaving the lives of their children in uncertainty.

Published: 28th May 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s decision to design a social security scheme for children orphaned by the pandemic is commendable, but the alleged under-reporting of Covid deaths puts many deserving children at a disadvantage.On Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has given shape to a package for the children who lost both parents because of the pandemic. He announced a one-time payment of Rs 3 lakh for an orphaned child. The state will also give Rs 2,000 per month till the child turns 18 and take care of his/her education till completing graduation.

The second wave resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people in the 30-50 age group, leaving the lives of their children in uncertainty. Even by the official estimate, over 300 people in the age group died in the state in May alone. The public health experts say the actual number would be at least four times that, thus denying the benefits to lots of children.

“The number of small children losing parents has increased in the second wave. Since it has become a social issue, it is imperative that the governments announce more benefits by next year. Apart from financial support, it can be in the form of reservation in school admission or a fee waiver. But many affected children will not have the documents to claim the benefits. The systematic under-reporting of deaths will have long-term consequences,” said a public health expert.

He pointed out a recent announcement by Tata Steel, which said it would compensate the families of its workers who died of Covid. “If the employee died of Covid in Kerala and his/her death was not considered as a Covid death here, then will the family get the benefit?,” he asked.

Various state governments have come forward to address the issue at a time when public interest litigations have been filed in different high courts demanding compensation for the families of the dead.
The central government also announced Rs 10 lakh for each district to support child victims, but has counted only 577 as victims so far.  

‘Orphaned children’s issues merit attention’

The health department has been blamed for under-reporting the deaths. While the official death toll in Thiruvananthapuram crossed the 1,500-mark, the deaths reported in Ernakulam and Kozhikode are far below that number, despite the two districts recording more confirmed cases. Kozhikode has reported close to 1,000 deaths.

“The number of Covid deaths has not been properly recorded. Even if most deaths happen in older age groups, the issues faced by children orphaned due to the death of people below the age of 50 merit attention. It’s a social issue,” said Dr Anish T S, Assistant Professor at Department of Community Medicine, Thiruvananthapuram MCH.

Child rights activist and former member of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights C J Antony said all children affected during pandemic should be eligible for the benefits under the Juvenile Justice Act. The law mandates individual care plans according to the needs of the children.

TAGS
COVID orphans COVID 19 covid deaths Kerala second covid wave Pinarayi Vijayan
