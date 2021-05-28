Trawling ban from June 9

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 52-day monsoon season trawling ban will be in effect from June 9 midnight to July 31 midnight. The decision was taken at a meeting of stakeholders convened by Fisheries and Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan on Thursday.

The virtual meeting was attended by trade union leaders, district collectors, district police chiefs, coastal police chief, officers of the Marine Enforcement, Coast Guard, Indian Navy and Departments of Fisheries and Civil Supplies.

The minister said the government will ensure free ration and food kits to the fishermen families during the ban. Relief fund distribution will be speeded up. The minister asked the police to facilitate fishing and marketing by fishers in adherence to Covid protocol. Other-state boats will be asked to leave the Kerala coast before the ban begins.

The Neendakara Harbour will be opened to country boats except inboard boats during the period. Diesel bunks at harbours and landing centres will remain closed during the period. Covid protocol will be in effect in harbours. Boats which have not done colour coding should do it during the ban period.