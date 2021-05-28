Vizhinjam boat accident: Body of two missing fishermen recovered

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The bodies of two fishermen, who had gone missing on Tuesday night after their boats went down in the sea off Vizhinjam here, were recovered on Thursday. The bodies of Joseph, 54, of Poonthura and Xavier, 45, of Kottappuram were recovered by rescue workers in the morning. A coastal police source said that Joseph’s body was found at the Poovar beach,where it was washed ashore, by around 7am.

The body of Xavier was recovered from the sea off Vizhinjam by 10am. The body of another missing person, Davidson, had been found at the Adimalathura beach on Wednesday itself.

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday night when the boats were trying to berth at the Vizhinjam harbour after ceasing their fishing activities early due to inclement weather. As many as six boats were caught at the mouth of the harbour due to the rough sea and heavy winds. Four of these boats had capsized after crashing against the breakwater.

As many as six boats had set off from various fishing hamlets by around 4pm on Tuesday and disaster struck when they were frantically trying to get back to the harbour, which they thought would cushion them from the lashing waves. However, their hopes turned out to be misplaced. When the boats approached the mouth of the harbour situated between the two breakwaters, they found it almost impossible to cruise ahead due to strong gust and pounding waves. Of the 19 people, who were on board the ill-fated boats, eight were rescued by the Coast Guard(ICG). Another eight managed to swim back ashore.

Fisher goes missing in Muthalappozhy

A 37-year-old fisherman from Anchuthengu went missing in Muthalappozhy harbour on Thursday morning after his boat overturned in the choppy sea. Saju had gone for fishing with four others on a fibre boat when the mishap occurred.

A source with Anchuthengu Coastal police said the sea was quite rough when the incident occurred and four of the fishermen managed to hold on to the boat which had overturned. However, Saju could not reach up to the boat and went missing.“The incident happened around 6am. The sea was rough and the boat was tossed around by the waves. In between, the boat overturned. Four people, who were onboard, managed to hold on to the boat and were rescued while Saju is missing,” the source said.