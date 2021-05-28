STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Vizhinjam boat accident: Body of two missing fishermen recovered

The body of Joseph was found on Poovar beach, while that of Xavier was recovered from Vizhinjam; fisher goes missing in Muthalappozhy

Published: 28th May 2021 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Sheeja, Jessy and Prathibha, sisters of Saju who went missing from Muthalappozhy on Thursday, were inconsolable at the coastal police station, Anchuthengu | BP Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The bodies of two fishermen, who had gone missing on Tuesday night after their boats went down in the sea off Vizhinjam here, were recovered on Thursday. The bodies of Joseph, 54, of Poonthura and Xavier, 45, of Kottappuram were recovered by rescue workers in the morning. A coastal police source said that Joseph’s body was found at the Poovar beach,where it was washed ashore, by around 7am.

The body of Xavier was recovered from the sea off Vizhinjam by 10am. The body of another missing person, Davidson, had been found at the Adimalathura beach on Wednesday itself. 

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday night when the boats were trying to berth at the Vizhinjam harbour after ceasing their fishing activities early due to inclement weather. As many as six boats were caught at the mouth of the harbour due to the rough sea and heavy winds. Four of these boats had capsized after crashing against the breakwater.

As many as six boats had set off from various fishing hamlets by around 4pm on Tuesday and  disaster struck when they were frantically trying to get back  to the harbour, which they thought would cushion them from the lashing waves. However, their hopes turned out to be misplaced. When the boats approached the mouth of the harbour situated between the two breakwaters, they found it almost impossible to cruise ahead due to strong gust and pounding waves. Of the 19 people, who were on board the ill-fated boats, eight were rescued by the Coast Guard(ICG). Another eight  managed to swim back ashore.

Fisher goes missing in Muthalappozhy
A 37-year-old fisherman from Anchuthengu went missing in Muthalappozhy harbour on Thursday morning after his boat overturned in the choppy sea. Saju had gone for fishing with four others on a fibre boat when the mishap occurred.

A source with Anchuthengu Coastal police  said the sea was quite rough when the incident occurred and four of the fishermen managed to hold on to the boat which had overturned. However, Saju could not reach up to the boat and went missing.“The incident happened around 6am. The sea was rough and the boat was tossed around by the waves. In between, the boat overturned. Four people, who were onboard, managed to hold on to the boat and were rescued while Saju is missing,” the source said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fishermen Vizhinjam
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp