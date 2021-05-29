STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

80:20 minority scholarships: Bishops’ council welcomes High Court order

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) has welcomed the High Court order quashing the state government’s order on providing scholarships to minorities on a percentage ratio of 80 to 20. 

Published: 29th May 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) has welcomed the High Court order quashing the state government’s order on providing scholarships to minorities on a percentage ratio of 80 to 20. 

“Welfare schemes should be awarded based on population and we wholeheartedly welcome the High Court’s observation. We don’t think that this order is against any community. The court has studied, observed and passed the verdict very judiciously,” said Fr Jacob Palackappilly, deputy general secretary of KCBC. 

The bishops’ council said the High Court has reminded the government that, when projects are formulated as minority-welfare schemes, all religious minorities notified by the Union government and envisaged by the Constitution of India have to be included.

“So, the High Court has directed to formulate and implement welfare schemes by giving each religious community the consideration that they deserve,” said Fr Palackappilly. He said the government formed a minority department and commission in the backdrop of the Sachar Committee report and the Paloli Mohammed Kutty Committee report. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
minority scholarships Kerala High Court KCBC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp