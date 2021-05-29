80:20 minority scholarships: Bishops’ council welcomes High Court order

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) has welcomed the High Court order quashing the state government’s order on providing scholarships to minorities on a percentage ratio of 80 to 20.

“Welfare schemes should be awarded based on population and we wholeheartedly welcome the High Court’s observation. We don’t think that this order is against any community. The court has studied, observed and passed the verdict very judiciously,” said Fr Jacob Palackappilly, deputy general secretary of KCBC.

The bishops’ council said the High Court has reminded the government that, when projects are formulated as minority-welfare schemes, all religious minorities notified by the Union government and envisaged by the Constitution of India have to be included.

“So, the High Court has directed to formulate and implement welfare schemes by giving each religious community the consideration that they deserve,” said Fr Palackappilly. He said the government formed a minority department and commission in the backdrop of the Sachar Committee report and the Paloli Mohammed Kutty Committee report.