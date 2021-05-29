Four killed as truck rams into car at Harippad

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Four persons were killed as a speeding truck rammed into a car head on at Kareelakulangara near Harippad on National Highway 66 in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to Harippad police, three people died on the spot while car driver Riyaz, 27, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospital.

The accident occurred around 3.40 am and police suspect the truck driver would have dozed off.

The victims are Ayisha Fathima, 25 and her son Bilal 5, residents of Kayamkulam, Unnikuttan, 20, native of Kottarakkara and driver Riyaz, a native of Randamkutti in Kollam district.

Two persons Ajmi, 23 and Anshad, 27 were admitted to the hospital with grievous injuries. The driver and helper of the truck were thrown off the vehicle in the impact of the collision and sustained multiple fractures.