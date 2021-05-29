Irregularities in Covid death count: VD Satheesan wants probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government should probe the irregularities in the reporting of Covid deaths in the state, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan said on Friday.The state should ensure that all Covid-orphaned children get the benefits announced by the state government, Satheesan told mediapersons after the governor’s policy address.

TNIE, in a report on Friday, said that thousands of Covid-orphaned children would miss the benefits of the package announced by the chief minister on Thursday because of to under-reporting of deaths.

“A lot of complaints have emerged from various quarters about the under-reporting of Covid deaths. If the state does so, a lot of deserving children will miss the benefits announced by the state,” he said.