Irregularities in Covid death count: VD Satheesan wants probe
Published: 29th May 2021 06:15 AM | Last Updated: 29th May 2021 06:15 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government should probe the irregularities in the reporting of Covid deaths in the state, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan said on Friday.The state should ensure that all Covid-orphaned children get the benefits announced by the state government, Satheesan told mediapersons after the governor’s policy address.
TNIE, in a report on Friday, said that thousands of Covid-orphaned children would miss the benefits of the package announced by the chief minister on Thursday because of to under-reporting of deaths.
“A lot of complaints have emerged from various quarters about the under-reporting of Covid deaths. If the state does so, a lot of deserving children will miss the benefits announced by the state,” he said.