Kin alleges man got two vaccine shots on same day, official denies it

Pathanamthitta District Medical Officer (DMO) A L Sheeja has demanded an inquiry report following the allegations that a man received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday. 

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Pathanamthitta District Medical Officer (DMO) A L Sheeja has demanded an inquiry report following the allegations that a man received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday. 
 “The allegation has come to my notice and I have demanded an inquiry report from Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) Care Officer R Santhosh. As per the information I received, the two doses of the vaccine have not been injected in the same person. I’m waiting for the detailed report,” she said.

Relatives of N K Vijayan of ward 15 in Vechoochira panchayat have alleged that the 56-year-old man received two doses of Covishield on Friday. “My father-in-law, an MGNREGS worker, went to the vaccination camp held in our ward around 9.30am.

After receiving the first dose, the nurse told him to wait for half an hour. But while he was waiting, another nurse came and injected him again. When the others waiting there told the nurse that he had already received the jab, she removed the syringe and told him that she could take back the vaccine,” said Salini Arun, daughter-in-law of Vijayan.

Meanwhile, RCH officer Santhosh said Vijayan was not injected with the vaccine the second time. “Though the nurse was about to inject the vaccine, she stopped immediately when the people who were waiting there informed her that he had already received the vaccine once,” said Santhosh.

