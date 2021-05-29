STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lakshadweep issue: Kerala HC seeks response from administrator Praful K Patel

K M Natarajan, Additional Solicitor General, who appeared for the administrator, sought two weeks’ time to inform the court of their views on the matter.

Published: 29th May 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the response from the administrator on a petition challenging the draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021, a proposal which is stated to be initiated for the development of towns on the island, but it did not allow an interim stay on implementing it.

The draft bill gives sweeping, arbitrary, unchecked powers to the government and all its bodies to interfere directly with an islander’s right to possess and retain his/her property, argued petitioner K P Noushad Ali, secretary of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

K M Natarajan, Additional Solicitor General, who appeared for the administrator, sought two weeks’ time to inform the court of their views on the matter. At this, the petitioner’s counsel requested for an interim stay on implementing the regulation till that time.

No interim stay on HC decisions

The bench orally observed, “No, this is a policy matter, let them inform (us of) their views.” A division bench comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice M R Anitha posted the hearing of the case after two weeks. Anoop V Nair, counsel for the petitioner, argued that the draft issued by the administration for the creation of a Lakshadweep Planning and Development Authority is widely resented as it gives the administrator the powers to remove or usurp the small holdings of property owned by the islanders. 

The plea stated that Section 72 of the draft regulation gives power to the authority to evict anyone who is found to be occupying a land which comes under a scheme formulated under the proposed law. If that person opposes the authority, impedes the eviction or taking possession of land, the district magistrate shall, on the request of authority, enforce eviction.

It provides for forcible eviction, puts the onus on owner to develop his land holding as per the plan prepared by the authority and also penalises him/her heavily in the event of non-compliance. Meanwhile, another PIL has been filed seeking fresh public consultations before finalising the draft regulation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Lakshadweep Praful Khoda Patel
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp