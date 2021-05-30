STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

110 Covid deaths in five months: Tribal people to be vaccinated on priority basis

With concerns raised about the high prevalence of Covid among tribal people in the state, the government has decided to vaccinate the community on a priority basis.

Published: 30th May 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers vaccinating a tribal woman at Uriyampetti tribal colony in Kuttampuzha forest on Friday

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: With concerns raised about the high prevalence of Covid among tribal people in the state, the government has decided to vaccinate the community on a priority basis. According to scheduled tribes development department director P Pugazhendi, the population of tribal communities in the state is around 5 lakh and there are 3.6 lakh people aged above 18 years who need to be vaccinated. The tribal department in association with the health department has provided first dose of the vaccine to around 70,000 community members and half of them have received the second dose also. The department has conducted more than 200 vaccination camps in tribal belts.

“There are 16 mobile vaccination units in the state and we have given instructions to the district administrations to deploy these mobile units for vaccinating the tribal people. The scarcity of vaccine is posing hurdles to the drive. Tribal promoters are helping health teams to identify tribal people and vaccinate them. There is vaccine hesitancy in certain tribal pockets like Adimali and Marayoor. We are trying to convince the tribal heads and allay fears,” said Pugazhendi.

According to the data available with the department, as many as 17,182 tribal people in the state have contracted Covid of which 5,814 are active cases. As many as 145 tribal people have succumbed to the injection. “The rate of infection among them was low during the first wave but there has been a steep rise in number of cases during the past five months. While 35 people died during the first wave, 110 people died of the infection during the second wave,” he said.

As part of the vaccination drive, 2,510 tribal people in Kuttampuzha forest belt in Ernakulam distict were provided the first dose during the the past four days. The drive was launched by the district administration in coordination with the departments of health, tribal welfare and forest. The department had identified 3,104 tribal people of which 100 had already been vaccinated. The teams could not vaccinate the members of Thera colony as 50 of the 104 members of the colony had contracted the disease.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribal people COVID vaccine COVID 19 Kerala Covid deaths
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp