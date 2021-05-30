Kasaragod man chops off neighbour’s wrist for requesting football back

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A grumpy elderly neighbour, who often scolded children playing football nearby, chopped off the wrist of the children’s father who went to his house to retrieve the ball. Badiadka police arrested Ramakrishnan, 65, on charges of attempt to murder. He was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

According to police, Ramakrishnan, a resident of Kadambala near Neerchal, took the football inside his house when it fell in his compound. “Ramakrishnan had often warned the children not to kick the ball to his compound. He felt it was a nuisance,” said an officer.

This time, when he took away the ball, the children complained to their father Abdul Kareem, 38. “Kareem went to Ramakrishnan’s house and the two got into a quarrel,” said the officer. Then the elderly man allegedly attacked him with a machete.

“Kareem’s wrist was almost severed when he blocked the blow with his left arm,” said another officer. The neighbours rushed him to the cooperative hospital at Chengala where he underwent an emergency operation.

The hospital said surgeon Hari Kiran spent around three hours and half to stitch back the wrist. “Several veins and bone were cut. The doctor had to insert a steel rod. There are multiple stitches inside and outside,” said a staffer of the hospital. He is recovering now, she said.