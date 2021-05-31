STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Amid intense lobbying, Kerala Congress chief selection may drag on

On Sunday, reports emerged that Mavelikara MP Kodikunnil Suresh was among the front-runners for the post. So far, Congress has not had a Dalit chief in the state.

Published: 31st May 2021 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With several aspirants lobbying for the post of the state Congress president, political circles are eager to see which line the party’s central leadership toes - merit or factional leaders’ interests.

Top Congress leaders in the state say that it will take 10 more days to pick the successor to Mullappally Ramachandran, with the five-member fact-finding committee led by Ashok Chavan set to submit its report before the central leadership on Tuesday.

On Sunday, reports emerged that Mavelikara MP Kodikunnil Suresh was among the front-runners for the post. So far, Congress has not had a Dalit chief in the state. The 58-year-old Kodikunnil, a seven-term MP, has sought the central leadership’s support to that effect. If not now, another Dalit Congress leader will not be able to emerge at the helm of the party in the immediate future, he told TNIE. 

“I haven’t sought the support of group leaders, but sent emails to leaders in the Congress High Command. I don’t have cyber warriors to endorse my position, but I am not here to fight and grab the party president’s post. It will remain as a black mark in the history of the state Congress if a senior Dalit leader like me is not considered,” Kodikunnil said.

Meanwhile, leaders belonging to the two factions said they have not endorsed anyone for the post. The central leadership is expected to announce new state presidents for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and the union territory of Puducherry. 

“Congress president Sonia Gandhi will not announce the new presidents in haste as there are several processes to be completed. Once Ashok Chavan submits his team’s report, she will be huddled with the rest of the Congress Working Committee leaders to identify the best person who can take on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” said a senior leader.

K C Venugopal, the national general secretary (organisation) who had been camping in the state capital after the assembly elections, has since returned to New Delhi.Meanwhile, all Congress MPs — except K Muraleedharan — had shared their views on the poll debacle and the efforts required to strengthen the party before the Ashok Chavan committee. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Kerala Congress Chief
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp