Amid intense lobbying, Kerala Congress chief selection may drag on

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With several aspirants lobbying for the post of the state Congress president, political circles are eager to see which line the party’s central leadership toes - merit or factional leaders’ interests.

Top Congress leaders in the state say that it will take 10 more days to pick the successor to Mullappally Ramachandran, with the five-member fact-finding committee led by Ashok Chavan set to submit its report before the central leadership on Tuesday.

On Sunday, reports emerged that Mavelikara MP Kodikunnil Suresh was among the front-runners for the post. So far, Congress has not had a Dalit chief in the state. The 58-year-old Kodikunnil, a seven-term MP, has sought the central leadership’s support to that effect. If not now, another Dalit Congress leader will not be able to emerge at the helm of the party in the immediate future, he told TNIE.

“I haven’t sought the support of group leaders, but sent emails to leaders in the Congress High Command. I don’t have cyber warriors to endorse my position, but I am not here to fight and grab the party president’s post. It will remain as a black mark in the history of the state Congress if a senior Dalit leader like me is not considered,” Kodikunnil said.

Meanwhile, leaders belonging to the two factions said they have not endorsed anyone for the post. The central leadership is expected to announce new state presidents for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and the union territory of Puducherry.

“Congress president Sonia Gandhi will not announce the new presidents in haste as there are several processes to be completed. Once Ashok Chavan submits his team’s report, she will be huddled with the rest of the Congress Working Committee leaders to identify the best person who can take on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” said a senior leader.

K C Venugopal, the national general secretary (organisation) who had been camping in the state capital after the assembly elections, has since returned to New Delhi.Meanwhile, all Congress MPs — except K Muraleedharan — had shared their views on the poll debacle and the efforts required to strengthen the party before the Ashok Chavan committee.