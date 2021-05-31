BJP worker stabs another over Kodakara hawala heist

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: At a time when BJP has come under a cloud of suspicion over hawala transactions with the Kodakara heist, two of its workers quarelled on the topic and one stabbed the other at Vadanapally in the district on Sunday.

Kiran, who resides at Beach Vyasa Nagar at Thrithallur, was stabbed when he arrived at the local public health centre to take Covid vaccination.

According to Vadanapally police, members of Vyasanagar group and Ezhamkallu group had been engaged in arguments on WhatsApp over the involvement of the BJP ward member in the Kodakara case.

The discussions snowballed into a physical fight when they met each other at the vaccination centre. It ended up with a member of one group stabbing a member of the other.

Vadanapally police said a probe has been launched. Three people who were on the spot during the quarrel have been taken into custody while the person who stabbed the victim remains unknown. Kiran is under treatment in a private hospital in Thrissur.

The Kodakara hawala heist has been a hot topic of discussion among BJP workers in the district as reports said Rs 3.5 crore in black money was actually brought for assembly election campaigning of the party. The Crime Branch team is investigating the case and more BJP leaders are expected to be questioned.

The incident has put the party in crisis. On April 3, a vehicle carrying the hawala money was waylaid by another and the money looted.