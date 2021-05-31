STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire erupts at illegal godown of shop in Thiruvananthapuram's congested Chalai market

As per Fire and Rescue Services sources, the fire erupted by 5 pm and was brought under control after more than 60 minutes of firefighting

Published: 31st May 2021 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 02:08 AM

A fire broke out at Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram (Express Photo | BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A fire outbreak was reported in the busy and congested Chalai market on Monday evening. The fire erupted on the terrace of a three-storey building where the godown of a fancy shop was illegally functioning. According to the Fire and Rescue Services sources, the blaze erupted by 5 pm and was brought under control after more than one hour of fire fighting.

Chenkalchoola Fire Station Officer D Praveen said the terrace was covered from all the sides using tin sheets. The space inside was used as a makeshift godown where plastic items such as toys and lamps operating on batteries were stored. Praveen said the exact reason for the fire has not been identified. 

Firefighters battling the fire at the godown | B P Deepu

“There are many chances of fire outbreaks in shops. Almost all shops are run by the wholesalers and usually they convert available spaces such as terraces as godowns. Those godowns without ventilation will be having huge quantities of goods. The tin roofs can get heated up by sunlight and can result in fire eruption. There are chances of short-circuit as well. The battery-operated toys and devices can also cause fire,” he said.

Praveen said the fire erupted at the terrace and did not spread to other places. “After initial dousing, we ripped the tin sheets and sprayed water to contain the fire. Still, the smoke did not subside and went up for some more time,” he said. As many as four vehicles from Chenkalchoola and a water bowser truck from Chakkai unit were pushed into service.

