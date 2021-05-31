Kerala assembly passes resolution declaring solidarity with people of Lakshadweep

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala legislative assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the reforms being rolled out by the Lakshadweep administrator and asking the Centre to recall the administrator who pursues the Corporate and Sangh Parivar agenda in the island.

Pledging solidarity with the residents of the Union territory which is facing turmoil over a slew of administrative orders, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved the resolution under Rule 118 in the House, which was supported by all the legislators cutting across party lines and passed unanimously after bringing in a couple of amendments suggested by the Opposition.

Addressing the House, the Chief Minister said the Corporate and Sangh Parivar agenda rolled out in the island in the name of reforms by the administrator which began from painting the Coconut trees with saffron paints has reached at its peak recently with the administrator placing curbs for the normal flow of the daily life of the people in the island. Those who protested against the Citizenship Amendment Bill were arrested. The move to implement the anti-social Activities Regulation bill, 2021, or the goonda act, in the island territory has shocked the people in the island where crime rate is “highly low” when compared to other parts of the country.

By making a move to ban beef and eliminating non-vegetarian food from the menu of people, the administrator was trying to implement the Sangh Parivar agenda of banning cattle slaughter while giving the nod to start liquor sale in the island. Further, placing restrictions for the fishing activities, dairy farming and fixing a fine of Rs 2 lakhs on those who fail to renew the ownership of the buildings every three years and an additional daily fine of Rs 20,000 has made life of the people in the island miserable. Further, the majority of the administrative reforms were equal to the social and cultural invasion into the life of the people in the island, the resolution said.

The state has deep relation with the Island people as it was part of erstwhile Malabar administrative district of Kerala. The daily life and commercial activities of the island is connected to the state and now attempts are being made to break the decades old cordial relation between the island and Kerala. It is the need of the hour to resist the bid to bring a society under the corporate and Hidutava agenda, the resolution said. “The Centre has a responsibility to protect the cultural diversity of the people in the state. Those who challenge the democratic rights of the people should be removed or recalled by the Centre and the Centre should also take steps to protect the lives and livelihood of the people in the island, the resolution said.

The agenda being implemented in the island in the name of reforms should be thrown into Arabian Sea, said Opposition leader V D Satheeshan. PT Thomas MLA has suggested an amendment to the resolution which was adopted by the House before passing the resolution. This is the first time a state assembly in the country passes a resolution seeking the recall of the administrator from Lakshadweep. Earlier, the state Assembly had passed a resolution against the citizenship matrix, while another one was moved against the contentious farm laws.