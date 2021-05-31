STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Assembly resolution demands recall of Lakshadweep administrator, slams move to ‘enslave people’

Extending solidarity to the people of the island, legislators cutting across party lines voted in favour of the resolution, after adopting a  couple of amendments to the resolution. 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Kerala assembly on Monday passed a resolution demanding the recall of administrator Praful K  Patel who “pursues the corporate and Sangh Parivar agenda” in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.  

While tabling the resolution under Rule 118, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made a scathing attack  on the UT administration’s move to “implement the saffron agenda and corporate interests” through administrative orders. “It started with painting saffron colour on coconut trees and it has now grown to an extent that the changes would destroy their habitat, life and natural relationships. Those who protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act were arrested in Lakshadweep. Steps have been taken to enforce the Goonda Act in Lakshadweep where crimes are rare. Such measures have been taken in anticipation of protests and to silence any voice of dissent. A dictatorial system of governance is being rolled out through these measures,” he said.

There were attempts to destroy fishing activities which are the foundation of the people’s livelihood there.  Further, steps taken to eliminate beef which is an important part of the staple food of the people there, ban cow slaughter and close down dairy farms are part of the Sangh Parivar agenda of banning cow slaughter. The powers of the district panchayat and the village dweep panchayat have been transferred to the administrator. The ban on people who have more than two children from contesting in the panchayat elections is unheard of in the country. As a result, the vast majority of the islanders will lose their democratic rights.

V D Satheesan, Opposition leader

Another directive states that the ownership of the land and buildings should be renewed every three years and failure to do so will attract a fine of Rs 2 lakh and a  fine of Rs 20,000 per day. Kerala is aggrieved by the developments on the island as Kerala and Lakshadweep are regions that have been  intertwined for centuries.

Many of the islands were under the administration of the Arakkal dynasty of Kannur prior to the British occupation. Until November 1, 1956, Lakshadweep was part of the then  Malabar district. 

“The activities taking place in Lakshadweep today should be seen as (a bid to make the island) a practical lab of the Sangh Parivar agenda. They are trying to change the culture, language, way of life, and food of the people in a way that suits them. Strong opposition should be raised against this attempt to enslave people to corporate interests and  Hindutva politics,” the CM said. 

The Centre has a  responsibility to ensure that the unique characteristics of the UT and its people should be preserved. The administrator who challenges the democratic rights of the people should be removed from his responsibilities, the resolution said. 

Supporting the  resolution, Opposition leader V D Satheesan said, “The move to frame a  draconian law like banning people who have more than two kids from  contesting in elections should be thrown into the Arabian Sea.” The arrogance of the administration that it can do anything by throwing democratic principles to winds cannot be accepted, he said.

