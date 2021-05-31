STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala: Monsoon likely by June 3, yellow alert in seven districts

Published: 31st May 2021 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kozhikode rains, Kerala rains, monsoon

Locals walk back home in rain-soaked Kozhikode district. (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday the Southwest Monsoon’s arrival in Kerala will be delayed slightly and it may occur on June  3. The normal date of onset is  June 1.

Earlier, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in  Kerala on May 31, while private forecast agency Skymet said it expected the monsoon to reach Kerala coast early by two days on May 30.

K Santhosh, Director, IMD Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, said, “As per the latest meteorological indications, the southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in likely enhancement in rainfall over Kerala. Hence, the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place by June 3,” he said. According to experts, though there would be some slight delay, this would not result in any reduced rainfall activity in June or would not affect the overall quantum across the state. 

The monsoon onset over Kerala is associated with a gradual intensification of moisture and wind build-up over the  Arabian Sea. Around two to three weeks of pre-conditioning of the process over the Arabian  Sea normally leads to the onset of monsoon over Kerala on June 1.

It is expected Cyclone Tauktae that had formed over the  Arabian Sea will have a bearing on the arrival of the monsoon. However, the IMD has sounded a yellow alert in seven districts on Monday warning the state of isolated heavy rain.

The  IMD used to announce the arrival of monsoon over Kerala upon the fulfilment of a set of criteria fixed by the weather agency. As per the criteria, at least eight of 14 specified locations in Kerala and Karnataka should receive a minimum quantity of rain over two days, and a specific range of land temperatures and wind speeds.

Delay will not affect overall rainfall

Though there would be some slight delay, this would not result in any reduced rainfall activity in June or would not affect the overall quantum across the state.

