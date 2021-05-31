STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Priest, 23 others arrested for flouting COVID-19 protocols by conducting prayers at Kerala church

According to Chengamanad police station officers, Fr George Palamattam, vicar of St Joseph’s Church at Poovathuserry,  and 23 others who participated in the mass as part of the holy communion.

Published: 31st May 2021 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 01:53 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

He was later released on bail (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A Catholic priest and 23 others were arrested on Monday for conducting prayers in violation of the lockdown norms at Poovathuserry near Nedumbassery in the district.

According to Chengamanad police station officers, Fr George Palamattam, vicar of St Joseph’s Church at Poovathuserry,  and 23 others who participated in the mass as part of the holy communion of three children were arrested under the relevant sections of the Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance, 2020.

“Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick received an alert that the mass was being conducted in the church violating the government order banning religious gatherings during the lockdown. The mass began at 7 am on Monday and the police soon reached the spot,” said an officer.

The parents of the three children had assembled at the church. Some of them had come from abroad to attend the function and wanted to return as their leave period was about to end.

The religious function was postponed twice earlier due to the lockdown restrictions and it was organised on Monday, said sources close to the church. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala lockdown Kochi Poovathuserry COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp