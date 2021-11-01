Communal intimidation by CPM led to NDF’s formation: PFI leader

M P Prashanth By

KOZHIKODE: Communal intimidation from the CPM in Vadakara and Nadapuram areas was one of the immediate reasons behind the formation of the National Development Front (NDF) towards the end of 1980s, says E Aboobacker, founder chairman of the organisation.

Aboobacker’s autobiography—‘ Sisira Sandhyakal, Greeshma Madhyannangal’— which was released here recently contains details on the political situation prevailing in India and Kerala that led to the formation of the organisation, which later became the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Aboobacker says that late A Kanaran, the CPM strongman in Nadapuram, had unleashed a communal campaign against Muslims, “converting class struggle into communal struggle”. Gulf migration had contributed to the economic growth of the Muslims in the area and the CPM used this to whip up communal passion among the Hindus, Aboobacker alleged.

A person named K T Mammu formed the Muslim Cultural Centre (MCC) with the blessings of the IUML to resist the CPM aggression in Vadakara. The MCC, which was centred around kalaris, sought the help of certain persons who later became the leaders of the NDF. “The MCC could be considered as the prototype of the NDF,” Aboobacker said. These persons thought that the need was not a temporary solution, but a permanent system to address the concerns faced by the Muslim community. A meeting was held at the hall of Mayyanoor madrassa in Vadakara on October 12, 1989 and the Babri Masjid Protection Committee was formed with 17 members.

“Formation of NDF was officially declared through a press release on November 14, 1993… The proclamation was a merger of organisations having different names and working at various places but having common aim,” Aboobacker said.

The ‘shilanyas’ at Ayodhya and the Rath Yathra by BJP leader L K Advani had created uneasiness among the Muslims but the community leadership was groping in the dark. It was in this backdrop PDP’s Abdul Nazar Madani emerged on the scene.

“Madani was led by an organisational culture which was based on hero worship and individual-centric style. Such phenomenon could create a temporary excitement, but cannot lead a community in the long run,” Aboobacker said in the book.

This realisation prompted the NDF to adopt a style of ‘shura’ (consultation) or collective leadership. “In fact, before the public announcement of the organisation, airport marches were organised on July 18, 1992, under the banner of Babri Masjid Co-ordination Committee, Kerala. The name for the march was ‘Kerala Muslims’ March for Justice’. This, in a way, had revealed the aims of the formation of the organisation,” he said.

