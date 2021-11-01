In Kerala, protests against fuel price hike by the Congress turn violent; actor Joju's car ransacked 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Unruly scenes unfolded on Monday at the venue of a siege protest organised by Congress in Kochi against the fuel price hike after a scuffle broke out between Malayalam actor Joju George and protesters on Monday morning.

The Congress workers were staging a siege on Palarivattom-Vyttila bypass and subsequently, the vehicular traffic on the busy road was thrown out of gear. The actor who arrived at the spot in his car disapproved of the blockade of the road by protesters. The Congress workers alleged that the actor was drunk and abused women protesters. Following a scuffle, the protesters vandalized Joju's vehicle, including breaking the rear windshield.

Later, the police took the actor to Tripunithura police station for a medical examination.

"The motorists were blocked for the past two hours. A vehicle taking a child for cancer treatment was also caught in the blockade. As per the High Court order, roads could not be blocked in the state," said Joju.

He dismissed the allegation that he was drunk saying that he was ready for any medical examination.

"I had not misbehaved to any Congress leaders or any workers. I have expressed my protest saying that this kind of agitation was against the people," he said adding that no party should conduct this kind of protest by putting the public in trouble.

The actor underwent a medical examination at Taluk Hospital, Tripunithura.

Kochi deputy commissioner of police Aishwarya Dongre said appropriate action will be initiated after examining the visuals.

"Investigation is on, and the police are examining the videos captured from the protest venue," she said,

Meanwhile, State Congress president K Sudhakaran has termed the actor Joju as a "criminal" who behaved like a goonda. Unleashing his tirade against Joju who, he said, misbehaved with the Youth Congress leaders including women at Vyttila bypass in Kochi. Sudhakaran, speaking in Thiruvananthapuram, warned the LDF Government that depending on the outcome of the police action the Congress will intensify its protest. "Joju George acted as a criminal. His car was attacked following public fury. If the police don't take appropriate action against Joju George, the Congress will hold strong protests," said Sudhakaran.