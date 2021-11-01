Kerala schools reopening: Guidelines for teachers, students and parents

With the schools reopening on Monday after the pandemic-induced hiatus, the state health department has issued guidelines for teachers, students and parents
- Conduct classes only on a shift basis
- Only those in the shift must come to school that day
- People with symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, cold or those on the Covid contact list should not come to school for any reason.
- Come to school wearing masks. Double mask or N95 is a must
- Wear the mask properly to cover the mouth and nose
- It is best to use a fresh mask after eating.
- Do not touch eyes, nose or mouth without cleaning hands
- Care should be taken to keep windows and doors of classrooms open as closed areas can spread
the disease quickly
- Study materials, food and drinking water should not be shared for any reason.
- Instead of eating together, students should eat at a distance of 2m. Do not talk while eating
- Crowding should not be allowed in the washroom
- Wash hands with soap and water or sanitiser after going to the toilet
- Equipment that may be used by more than one person should be disinfected after each child’s use
- The names of staff & children with symptoms should be recorded in the register and monitored regularly
Students or sta ff should conta ct the nearest health centre immediat ely if they noti ce any symptoms