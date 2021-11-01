Kerala schools reopening: Guidelines for teachers, students and parents

By Express News Service

With the schools reopening on Monday after the pandemic-induced hiatus, the state health department has issued guidelines for teachers, students and parents

Conduct classes only on a shift basis

Only those in the shift must come to school that day

People with symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, cold or those on the Covid contact list should not come to school for any reason.

Come to school wearing masks. Double mask or N95 is a must

Wear the mask properly to cover the mouth and nose

It is best to use a fresh mask after eating.

Do not touch eyes, nose or mouth without cleaning hands

Care should be taken to keep windows and doors of classrooms open as closed areas can spread

the disease quickly

Study materials, food and drinking water should not be shared for any reason.

Instead of eating together, students should eat at a distance of 2m. Do not talk while eating

Crowding should not be allowed in the washroom

Wash hands with soap and water or sanitiser after going to the toilet

Equipment that may be used by more than one person should be disinfected after each child’s use

The names of staff & children with symptoms should be recorded in the register and monitored regularly

Students or sta ff should conta ct the nearest health centre immediat ely if they noti ce any symptoms