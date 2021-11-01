Kerala woman who misled family for 17 years to live with her lover traced by police

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A 43-year-old woman who misled her family for the past 17 years to live with her lover, who is a relative, has been traced by the Kerala police.

A police investigation team discovered her hideout at Palakkad and produced her in a court at Cherthala on Saturday. The court later released the woman, who has married the person and has two kids. The court has allowed her to live with her family, as per her wishes.

According to K V Benny, DySP Crime Branch, Alappuzha, the woman, a native of Mannancherry in Alappuzha, went to Andhra Pradesh in 2004 saying she got a job as a teacher there. “She was in love with a relative at Mannancherry, but the family was opposed to the relationship. Later, the woman informed the family that she married an Andhra native and was living with him. Later she also severed all relations with her family. However, it created doubts in the family and they tried to find where she was hiding, but they failed,” Benny said.

In 2015, an Aadhaar card reached her home in Mannancherry, and in that card, the name of the relative was given as the husband's name, creating more suspicion among family members. Meanwhile, the relative visited his family regularly to avoid suspicion. After receiving the card, her family members engaged in an altercation with the relative and he said that he had no connection with the woman. In that period, the lady had telephoned from a public call booth in Andhra to her brother, who was in the Gulf, and other relatives to mislead the family. A photo of an Andhra native and two children were also sent to them as her husband.

Later, the family filed a habeas corpus in the High Court, which directed the police to investigate the case. The investigation team found that the Aadhaar was applied from an address in Palakkad. The phone number mentioned in the Aadhaar application was also found to be fake. The photo she had sent to relatives was also fake, the police probe found.

The police investigation led by Alappuzha district police chief G Jaydev found that the mobile number of the relative was switched off at Palakkad. A detailed examination by the cyber wing found a secret number being used by the relative to call the woman and it was revealed that they stayed in Palakkad.

The team brought the woman with her children to the Cherthala court and the court sent them along with the relative as per her wishes.

ASIs Vinod P and Sudheer A, senior CPOs Beena T S and Sabu P formed the investigation team.