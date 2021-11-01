Writer P Valsala bags Kerala govt's top literary award Ezhuthachan Puraskaram 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writer P Valsala has been selected for the coveted Ezhuthachan Puraskaram. The top literary award of the state government comprises a cash prize of Rs five lakh, certificate and citation.

She was selected by a jury headed by Sahitya Akademi chairman Vaisakhan and comprising Dr B Ekbal, Alankode Leelakrishnan, KEN Kunhahammed and cultural affairs principal secretary Rani George.

The jury noted that Valsala's writings captured the essence of marginalised lives. "She could beautifully portray the regional, racial and identity-based traditions of the state. She presented a hitherto unknown world in Malayalam literature," the jury observed.

The jury further noted that Valsala maintained vigil against the deterioration of humanity and gave space to the cries of the discarded and destitute people. She has always chosen the side of the victims while effectively depicting the soulful expressions of the fast-changing Kerala society, it added.