'Constitutional violation': HC slams Centre as NRI who took Covaxin seeks revaccination with Covishield 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing grief over the plight of an NRI working in a welding company in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, who cannot go back to his workplace as he was administered Covaxin, which is not approved in the Gulf country, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that "it's a clear case of infringement of fundamental rights of a citizen."

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan made the observation on the petition filed by Girikumar Thekkan Kunnumpurathu of Kannur seeking permission to re-vaccinate himself with the internationally accepted Covishield vaccine as the double dose of the indigenously developed Covaxin that he took while in the state is not recognised in Saudi Arabia.

"This is a Constitutional violation, a clear case of infringement of fundamental rights of a citizen. His very right to movement is restricted! A citizen is suffering due to a state-sponsored vaccination scheme. You are responsible for this," the court told the counsel appearing for the Union government.

The court also observed there are two types of citizens in India now. Those who had been administered Covaxin and others who accepted Covishield. The person administered Covishield can go anywhere but those who had taken Covaxin are restricted from going outside India. This is a clear case of violation of Constitutional rights, it said. "The Union government should resolve the issue within one month. Or this court will direct the government to pay the salary earned by the petitioner from Saudi Arabia. The court cannot remain like a mute spectator," it added.

Jaisankar V Nair, the Union government counsel, submitted that the COVID19 vaccination program is an evolving program that is guided by constant systematic review to take into account emerging scientific evidence, vaccine availability, experience on the ground and global best practices. He informed the court that no authorised study had so far recognised the efficiency of a booster dose and that the side effects of the same were still unknown.

He added that a similar issue was pending before the Supreme Court for consideration, wherein the Supreme Court had decided to wait for the approval of the vaccine from the WHO before finalising a decision in the matter.

Counsel for the petitioner Manas P Hameed submitted that the petitioner could not return to Saudi Arabia and the only reason for that was he had been administered Covaxin. He is struggling hard to make both ends meet as he is jobless now, said the counsel.