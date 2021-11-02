STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Jose K Mani likely to be LDF’s Rajya Sabha candidate

RS berth will definitely be an opportunity for him to set things right in Pala where he lost in assembly polls

Published: 02nd November 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With  election to the Rajya Sabha seat, which had fallen vacant following the resignation of Jose K Mani,  scheduled to be held on November 29, Kerala Congress (M) and its chairman Jose K Mani have got an opportunity to enliven the party. 

Though the LDF has not formally announced its candidature, a general consensus in the Left Democratic Front is to give the seat to the KC(M). Without dismissing its possibilities, Jose responded that KC(M) and the LDF will  take an appropriate decision at the appropriate time.

If  the KC (M) were to be given the seat, Jose will be preferred choice of the LDF, which will have an easy win given its strength in the assembly. While the KC (M) is yet to commence discussions in the party over its candidate in the Rajya Sabha election, there will be little objection within the party  against Jose’s candidature. Though Jose is not at all interested in going back to national politics, where at present there is no scope of any political party other than BJP, getting the Rajya Sabha berth will be definitely an opportunity for him to set things right on his home turf in Pala, where he crashed to an humiliating defeat at the hands of UDF candidate Mani C Kappen in this year’s assembly election.

Ever since Jose resigned from the Rajya Sabha in January this year, he has been in a difficult situation without occupying any parliamentary position for nearly 11 months. After his defeat from Pala, Jose’s role in politics has been confined to that of chairman of a constituent party of  ruling LDF, which limited opportunities for his interventions on public issues. It is obviously a major setback for Jose, especially in his fight against Mani C Kappen in Pala. While Kappen leaves no stones unturned to reinforce his clout in the constituency, Jose badly needs a parliamentary position to take on his mighty rival.

If Jose were to accept the Rajya Sabha seat offer, he will get nearly 31 months to continue as an MP with the term ending on July 1, 2024. During the period, he will get an opportunity to intervene more on public issues as an MP, which will help him improve relations with voters in Pala. 

“It is too early to announce party’s stance with regard to the Rajya Sabha election. We will take a right decision in consultation with the LDF leadership at the right time,” said a KC (M) leader. With power politics always being the base of Kerala Congress parties, Jose  needs a parliamentary position to cement his place within the party. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jose K Mani Rajya Sabha LDF
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp