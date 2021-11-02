Jose K Mani likely to be LDF’s Rajya Sabha candidate

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With election to the Rajya Sabha seat, which had fallen vacant following the resignation of Jose K Mani, scheduled to be held on November 29, Kerala Congress (M) and its chairman Jose K Mani have got an opportunity to enliven the party.

Though the LDF has not formally announced its candidature, a general consensus in the Left Democratic Front is to give the seat to the KC(M). Without dismissing its possibilities, Jose responded that KC(M) and the LDF will take an appropriate decision at the appropriate time.

If the KC (M) were to be given the seat, Jose will be preferred choice of the LDF, which will have an easy win given its strength in the assembly. While the KC (M) is yet to commence discussions in the party over its candidate in the Rajya Sabha election, there will be little objection within the party against Jose’s candidature. Though Jose is not at all interested in going back to national politics, where at present there is no scope of any political party other than BJP, getting the Rajya Sabha berth will be definitely an opportunity for him to set things right on his home turf in Pala, where he crashed to an humiliating defeat at the hands of UDF candidate Mani C Kappen in this year’s assembly election.

Ever since Jose resigned from the Rajya Sabha in January this year, he has been in a difficult situation without occupying any parliamentary position for nearly 11 months. After his defeat from Pala, Jose’s role in politics has been confined to that of chairman of a constituent party of ruling LDF, which limited opportunities for his interventions on public issues. It is obviously a major setback for Jose, especially in his fight against Mani C Kappen in Pala. While Kappen leaves no stones unturned to reinforce his clout in the constituency, Jose badly needs a parliamentary position to take on his mighty rival.

If Jose were to accept the Rajya Sabha seat offer, he will get nearly 31 months to continue as an MP with the term ending on July 1, 2024. During the period, he will get an opportunity to intervene more on public issues as an MP, which will help him improve relations with voters in Pala.

“It is too early to announce party’s stance with regard to the Rajya Sabha election. We will take a right decision in consultation with the LDF leadership at the right time,” said a KC (M) leader. With power politics always being the base of Kerala Congress parties, Jose needs a parliamentary position to cement his place within the party.