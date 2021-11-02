Kerala HC declines to interfere in habeas corpus plea by Anupama in missing child case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday declined to interfere in the habeas corpus petition filed by Anupama S Chandran, former SFI leader and daughter of a CPIM local leader, who has alleged that her baby has been given up for adoption by her parents without her knowledge, seeking a directive to the police produce her child before the court and hand the baby to her.

When the petition file by Anupama came up for hearing, the Division Bench comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice C Jayachandran orally observed that "the matter is pending before the family court. We don't find any reason to interfere now. What is the scope for a habeas corpus petition? We understand that as per the order of the Child Welfare Committee, the child is with a couple at Andra Pradesh. There is no illegal custody as of now. No need for the high court to extend its hand when the matter is pending before Family Court."

​ALSO READ | Adoption row: CPM commission to investigate charges against Anupama’s father

The Bench also suggested withdrawing the petition and adjourning to Wednesday so as the petitioner to take a decision in this regard.

The petitioner stated that Anupama gave birth to a baby boy on October 19, 2020, and after four days, the child was taken away and abandoned by her parents, who were in the immediate custody of the child, without her consent or knowledge. She alleged that the police, child welfare committee and her parents with a common intention had aided, abetted and conspired to isolate her four-day-old child from its biological mother and denied it all the basic human rights of an infant.

​ALSO READ | Cops to hold probe into Anupama’s petition against Kerala Minister Saji Cherian

Despite the fact that a kidnapping case was under investigation and the adoption process being stayed by the court, the Minister for Women and Child Development had said in the Assembly that the controversial adoption of the child was in accordance with the law. The petitioner feared that the statement by the Minister would likely influence the investigation and pending litigation before the Family Court.

She pointed out that her parents were highly influential political leaders and they didn't recognise the love affair with Ajithkumar, the father of the child. After knowing about her pregnancy, the parents were compelled to abort this child with help of a family friend, a gynecologist. The petitioner resisted the same. In fact, the child had been detained illegally for more than one year.

Anupama pointed out that her parents forcefully isolated the child from her on the pretext of Covid-19. Then they abandoned the child without the consent and knowledge of the petitioner by placing the child in “Amma Thottil” run by Kerala State Council for Child Welfare.