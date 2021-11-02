STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Treat demanding nokkukooli as extortion: Kerala HC

The court made these observations while dealing with a case seeking police protection against the demand for nokkukooli by the head-load workers.

Published: 02nd November 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Monday observed that any attempt to demand nokkukooli directly or in a veiled manner should be treated as extortion and the perpetrators should be brought to book under the most stringent provisions of the law.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said that until workers understand that any attempt to extort money, calling it ‘nokkukooli’, would invite very serious consequences, the confidence of the state as an investor-friendly destination cannot be established.

The court made these observations while dealing with a case seeking police protection against the demand for nokkukooli by the head-load workers. The court said that even after the High Court declaration against demanding nokkukooli, there are media reports that point to the existence of such practice.

The state government submitted that stringent measures has been taken against those who demanded nokkukooli, even the minister has personally taken initiative to eradicate such practises.  Counsel for the Kerala State Headload Workers Welfare Board submitted that its members had been given awareness classes and asked not to indulge in violence or demand nokkukooli. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
nokkukooli Kerala High Court
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp