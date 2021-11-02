Veteran BJP leader in Kerala lambasts state leadership; asks it to shed 'Ostrich-like approach'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran BJP leader P P Mukundan, who has been sidelined since his return to the party fold a few years ago, has hit out at the state leadership accusing it of betraying workers who laid down their lives to build the party.

In a letter addressed to BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, Mukundan said the party has gone 15 years backward. He asked the state leaders to own responsibility for the electoral failure and take corrective action.

"The nationalist voters and citizens in Kerala still have a ray of hope, and the commitment to ideology among the rank and file remains intact. We have the biggest and the disciplined cadre, but still, we are not able to convert into votes the hard work of these cadres. We have to address this serious problem," Mukundan said. He advised the state leadership to shed 'unnecessary pride' and 'Ostrich-like approach'.

Mukundan called for a brainstorming session among Sangh Parivar organisations.

"More the delay, more the damage and more the downfall. Every positive suggestion from any quarter should be welcomed. Intolerance and threats of disciplinary action will only silence sane voices," the former BJP general secretary (Organisation) South, cautioned in the letter.

Mukundan recalled his association with Sangh stalwarts such as Sunder Singh Bhandari, Kushabhau Thackery, and Sanjay Joshi.

"If this experience can benefit the organisation, please do not hesitate for a healthy discussion," Mukundan said.

Mukundan had returned to the BJP fold in 2016 after staying away from the party for more than a decade due to 'differences of opinion'. Though he was expected to play a key role in party affairs after his return, he was not entrusted with any organisational responsibilities.