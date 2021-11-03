Adoption row: Anupama, four others get anticipatory bail

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional District and Sessions Court here on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to five persons, including mother of Anupama S Chandran, in connection with the case pertaining to the adoption row.

The bail petitions of Anupama’s mother Smitha James, sister Anju, brother-in-law Arun, and family friends Ramesh and Anil Kumar were granted by Judge S Mini. In case the five are arrested, they should be released on bail upon depositing of Rs 1 lakh each as bond, the court said.

The defence counsel argued that Anupama’s accusations were mostly against her father P S Jayachandran, who did not move the bail plea. Since the bulk of accusation was against Jayachandran, there was no need for arresting them, they said. The defence counsel said the accused did not hold Anupama hostage nor physically manhandled her. The child was handed over to them by Anupama for temporary upkeep and this was evident in her affidavit filed in the Family Court.

The prosecution argued that a probe is under way on the complaint of fabricating documents and abduction of the newborn. The prosecution also argued that the five persons, if given bail, could destroy the evidence. However, the court observed that the five have no criminal history and the prosecution has not expressed any apprehension that they might go into hiding.