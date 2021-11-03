STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alappuzha: Plus Two student gangraped while returning from school

The Ramankari police on Tuesday launched an investigation into the alleged gangrape of a Plus Two student which took place at Muttar in Kuttanad on Monday.

Police examining the crime spot at Muttar in Kuttanad on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Ramankari police on Tuesday launched an investigation into the alleged gangrape of a Plus Two student which took place at Muttar in Kuttanad on Monday. A team led by district police chief G Jaydev is handling the probe.  

As per the complaint filed by the survivor’s parents — who are from a Scheduled Caste community — a five-member gang allegedly raped her while she was returning home from school on the reopening day.

“The gang allegedly attacked the girl in a remote place near Muttar around 1pm. One of the accused persons tied her hands and gagged her before raping her. The survivor narrated her ordeal to her parents upon getting home,” stated the complaint. 

“We registered a case under various sections, including that of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, based on the parents’ complaint. We inspected the place where the girl said the crime occurred. However, the place is not remote. More investigation is required.

The medical examination of the girl will be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the attack or rape,” said a police officer. The police are also looking for CCTV visuals from nearby places and collecting statements of local people.

SC/ST Act invoked
As per the complaint filed by the survivor's parents — who are from a Scheduled Caste (SC) community — the police have registered a case against the rape accused persons under various sections, including that of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

