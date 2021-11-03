Detailed probe on into mysterious death of Kannur child

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The death of 11-year-old M M Fathima of Naluvayal in Kannur town will be investigated in detail, said city police commissioner R Ilango. On Sunday, Fathima, daughter of M C Abdul Sathar and Sabira, died due to fever under suspicious circumstances. The police will also investigate the role of the girl’s parents in the death, said Ilango.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a case. Commission chairman K V Manoj Kumar said they would ask for reports from district collector and police commissioner on the incident.

Some of the relatives of the girl had raised doubts about the death, alleging she was forced to take part in religious chanting and given blows to heal her illness. After taking the statements of the parents and other relatives, the police have decided to also probe into the past deaths of three other family members.

As per the preliminary postmortem report, the reason for Fatima’s death was the infection in her lungs. “Instead of seeking medical treatment, some people go for black magic and witchcraft. This ends in tragedies like this,” said an official, adding such people also wouldn’t approach the police if anything went wrong.