Five shutters of Mullaperiyar dam closed

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: With the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam starting to drop, five shutters of the dam, which were opened last week, were shut on Tuesday. As per district administration’s data, shutters V1, V2, V4, V5 and V6 were closed on Tuesday after water level in the dam came down to 138.10ft at 5pm. The remaining shutter (V3), opened to a height of 20cm, is expected to be closed shortly in the wake of Supreme Court’s order to maintain water level in the dam at 139.5ft till November 11.

The court-appointed supervisory committee had directed Kerala and Tamil Nadu to maintain the water level at 138ft till October 30 and then at 139.5ft until November 11. Following the closure of five shutters, the surplus discharge came down to 158 cusecs on Tuesday.

Heavy rain in Periyar and Thekkady regions in the upstream of dam had led to the water rise above the rule curve level (the level to be maintained each day at the dam) of 138ft against the permissible limit of 142ft. To bring down the water level below 138ft, six shutters of the dam were opened in a phased manner on Friday and Saturday.

Earlier, 2,350 cusec of water was being discharged from the dam through penstocks, but after the gates opened, the discharge was increased to 2,974 cusec in addition to the discharge via penstocks. KSEB officials said they expect the water level would not surge unless there is heavy rain in the dam’s catchment areas. “As of now the situation in Idukki dam is safe,” an official said. The water level in the Idukki reservoir, where the water released from Mullaperiyar is stored, on Tuesday stood at 2,398.26ft against the full reservoir level of 2,403ft.