Fresh cheating case filed against Kerala conman Monson Mavunkal

This is the 12th case registered against Monson including two related to sexual harassment

Published: 03rd November 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Monson Mavunkal

Monson Mavunkal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crime branch has registered a fresh case against conman Monson Mavunkal for allegedly cheating a Thrissur native of Rs 15 lakhs. An FIR was registered on Tuesday following the complaint of Haneesh George, who runs a private finance company.

According to crime branch officials, George had given Rs 15 lakhs to Monson some time in April this year. However, when he asked his money back, Monson promised to give him antiques worth the same amount instead. Monson even failed to give the antiques, the police officers said adding that it was following the conman's arrest that George realised that even the antiques are fake. 

He gave a written complaint to the police after which the crime branch recorded his statement based on which an FIR was registered. The complainant has also said that Monson posed himself as a cosmetologist and treated him. It was only after Monson's arrest, it came to light that he was not a certified cosmetologist.

Following his arrest, Monson had revealed to the crime branch that he had borrowed money from George to organise his daughter's marriage. 

This is the 12th case registered against Monson including two related to sexual harassment. The crime branch is receiving fresh complaints against Monson and more cases are likely to be registered in the coming days. The crime branch will be seeking the custody of Monson in a sexual harassment case soon. As per the probe, Monson had borrowed around Rs 26 crores from various persons.

