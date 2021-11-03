STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala relaxes crowd restrictions, allows partially vaccinated people in movie theatres

A COVID review meeting chaired by the CM decided that as many as 100 people will be allowed to attend marriages, funerals and other socio-political, cultural and communal functions in closed venues

Published: 03rd November 2021 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Cinema Theatre

Entry had earlier been limited to fully vaccinated people when theatres were reopened on October 27 (Representational image | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of an improvement in the Covid situation, the Kerala government has further relaxed restrictions by allowing more people to attend events. The decision was taken during a Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

The meeting decided that as many as 100 people will be allowed to attend marriages, funerals and other socio-political, cultural and communal functions in closed venues. If the venue is an open one, 200 people will be allowed to attend. Earlier, it was limited to just 50 people.

The meeting also decided to allow people who have taken only one dose of vaccine to watch movies in theatres. Entry had been limited to fully vaccinated people when theatres were reopened on October 27. The Chief Minister has directed the health department to prepare guidelines for Covid protocols to be followed inside theatres.

In the meeting, it was decided to allow practical classes wherever required. Students of Classes 8, 9 and 10 in technical high schools shall be allowed to attend schools for practical training for general workshop and engineering drawing. Similarly, students in Classes 9 and 10 will be allowed to attend practical classes for National Skills
Qualifications Framework (NSQF) training.

In the first review meeting after schools were reopened on November 1, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the response from parents and students. Schools registered an attendance of 80 percent on the first day of reopening. The meeting also decided to direct teachers to focus on improving the mood of children returning to school after a long gap. It also directed that doctors shall make regular visits to schools to conduct check-ups on students with health problems.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala lockdown Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp