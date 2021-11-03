Kerala relaxes crowd restrictions, allows partially vaccinated people in movie theatres

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of an improvement in the Covid situation, the Kerala government has further relaxed restrictions by allowing more people to attend events. The decision was taken during a Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

The meeting decided that as many as 100 people will be allowed to attend marriages, funerals and other socio-political, cultural and communal functions in closed venues. If the venue is an open one, 200 people will be allowed to attend. Earlier, it was limited to just 50 people.

The meeting also decided to allow people who have taken only one dose of vaccine to watch movies in theatres. Entry had been limited to fully vaccinated people when theatres were reopened on October 27. The Chief Minister has directed the health department to prepare guidelines for Covid protocols to be followed inside theatres.

In the meeting, it was decided to allow practical classes wherever required. Students of Classes 8, 9 and 10 in technical high schools shall be allowed to attend schools for practical training for general workshop and engineering drawing. Similarly, students in Classes 9 and 10 will be allowed to attend practical classes for National Skills

Qualifications Framework (NSQF) training.

In the first review meeting after schools were reopened on November 1, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the response from parents and students. Schools registered an attendance of 80 percent on the first day of reopening. The meeting also decided to direct teachers to focus on improving the mood of children returning to school after a long gap. It also directed that doctors shall make regular visits to schools to conduct check-ups on students with health problems.