Kerala toppers strike ‘NEET’ balance between studies, hobbies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalis cornered the top rank in the NEET 2021 entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in September. The first rank was shared between three candidates. Two of them, Mrinal Kutteri and Karthika G Nair, who appeared from Telangana and Maharastra, respectively, have roots in Kerala. For Mrinal, maintaining a balance between studies and other activities was the key to success. A Malayali based in Hyderabad, he scored 720/720 in the test.

“Until Class 9, I had thought of becoming an engineer. But I changed my career path after I realised that being a doctor would give me ample opportunity to serve society,” he said. Mrinal was never a bookworm. “I did not set aside my hobbies and interests while preparing for NEET. I think it would have been counterproductive,” he said. His pattern of studying was to pour over the course matter for around 45 minutes and then take a break of 10-15 minutes.

Mrinal’s parents hail from Kannur’s Kuthuparamba. His father Muralidhar Kutteri runs a business, Conquisto Search, while his mother Rathi Raveendran works as a consultant. “I have not yet decided on a specialisation,” he said.

The family of Karthika, who also scored 720/720, hails from Payyannur in Kannur and has been based in Mumbai for 20 years. “Systematic study was my mantra,” said the youngster who wants to join AIIMS, New Delhi. For Karthika, MBBS has been the ultimate goal from childhood.

“I had a definite idea as to what to do after Class 12. As for the specialisation, I would like to take up oncology or neurology,” she said. The study material and guidance provided by Aakash Byju’s helped her win, she said.

Karthika’s father Gangadharan Nair is with Technova, while her mother Sreedevi is a computer science teacher at Pillai College of Education and Research in Mumbai. For S Gowrishankar, who stands first in the state, cardiology is the ultimate goal. A Vettiyar native, he scored 715 marks. “I began thinking seriously about MBBS after I reached Class 6,” said Gowrishankar. His father Sunilkumar is a former NRI and mother Rekha Sunilkumar is a homemaker. Gowrishankar completed Class 12 from Placid Vidya Vihar in Changanassery.