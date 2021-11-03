Orange alert in eight Kerala districts for Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The IMD has issued orange alert in eight districts Thiruvanantahpuram, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad on Wednesday, warning of heavy to very heavy rain.

A yellow alert has been issued for the rest of the districts, except Kannur and Kasaragod. In the past 24 hours, Konni, Seethathode in Pathanamthitta recorded the maximum rainfall of 15cm, followed by Kanjirappally in Kottayam and Enamakkal in Thrissur (13cm each) and Kurudamannil in Pathanamthitta (11cm).