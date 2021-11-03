STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orange alert in eight Kerala districts for Wednesday

A yellow alert has been issued for the rest of the districts, except Kannur and Kasaragod.  

Published: 03rd November 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Monsoon rains in New Delhi

Representational Image (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The IMD has issued orange alert in eight districts Thiruvanantahpuram, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad on Wednesday, warning of heavy to very heavy rain. 

A yellow alert has been issued for the rest of the districts, except Kannur and Kasaragod.  In the past 24 hours, Konni, Seethathode in Pathanamthitta recorded the maximum rainfall of 15cm, followed by Kanjirappally in Kottayam and Enamakkal in Thrissur (13cm each) and Kurudamannil in Pathanamthitta (11cm).

Comments

