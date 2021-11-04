Attendance improves in Kerala schools since reopening

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Attendance of students in schools following the state syllabus rose by over 25,000 across the state on the third day after schools reopened on November 1. From 12.08 lakh students on the reopening day, the number of students attending schools increased to 12.13 lakh on November 2 and to 12.33 lakh on November 3.

A release from General Education Minister V Sivankutty’s office said the increase in attendance was seen in Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. The minister said the increase in attendance is a reflection of the people’s confidence in the initiatives undertaken in the general education sector.

He urged parents not to show any hesitation in sending their children to schools. The minister said that in a few districts such as Alappuzha, many schools remained shut due to flood. The government has decided to give temporary fitness certificates to schools with roofs made of tin sheet and asbestos. He added that guidelines, issued in connection with school reopening in the Covid scenario, were being strictly complied with.