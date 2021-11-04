STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decommission Mullaperiyar dam, rehabilitate flood victims: BJP

The state leadership meet also opined that the state government was a total failure in preventing  the spread of Covid.

Published: 04th November 2021

Mullaperiyar dam brimming with water. A scene from Vallakkadavu, a village located 5km downstream the dam | Shiyami

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP state leadership meet which concluded here on Wednesday has called for the decommissioning of the Mullaperiyar dam and construction of a new dam in its place along with proper rehabilitation and disbursal of compensation to flood-affected people in the state. It has also demanded implementation of the recommendations of the Madhav Gadgil committee report on conservation of Western Ghats.

At the outset of the leadership meeting on Tuesday, state president K Surendran had said that the party will support the agitation against the Silverline semi-high-speed rail project as it was aimed at carrying out large-scale corruption.  

The state leadership meet also opined that the state government was a total failure in preventing  the spread of Covid. It thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government for enabling the country cross the 100 crore vaccination mark.

While terming Modi’s visit with Pope Francis and inviting him to India as a historic development, the party also condemned the case registered against Pala Bishop. 

