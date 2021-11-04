STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala waives entertainment tax for cinemas

50% of electricity charges to also be waived, remaining can be paid in six instalments

Published: 04th November 2021 06:35 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving a major relief to theatre owners, the state government has decided to waive entertainment tax levied on movie tickets, retrospectively from April 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021. This was decided at a meeting called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss the issues faced by theatre owners after cinemas reopened for regular shows.

Further, the state has decided to waive 50% in the fixed electricity charges and theatre owners would be given a chance to repay the remaining amount in six instalments. The government has also decided to waive the building tax of theatres that were closed down during the Covid period completely.

To avail of this facility, theatre owners should submit applications with the respective local bodies declaring the period they shut shop. While 50% occupancy is allowed currently, those who have taken first dose of vaccines would also be allowed to enter theatres. Increase in occupancy would be considered in the next phase.

The state also decided to convene state-level banker’s meet to explore the possibility of providing a moratorium on loans taken by theatre owners and cinema entrepreneurs. The state has also given the nod to restart shooting adhering to the general Covid protocol.

The meeting asked the finance department to look into the possibility of providing a financial package for theatres as part of footing the initial expense required for reopening cinemas. KSEB has been asked to look into the grievance of theatre owners about the additional power tariff charged.

On building taxes
The state has also decided to waive off the building tax for theatres. To avail of this facility, theatre owners should submit applications declaring the period they shut shop.

