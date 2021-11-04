Mullaperiyar dam: Eight spillways opened as inflow increases

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: With the high ranges receiving copious rains and the reservoir receiving heavy inflow, the Tamil Nadu government opened eight of the 13 spillways of Mullaperiyar dam to a height of 60 cm, releasing 2,986 cusecs of water to downstream Periyar on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu had closed five shutters of the dam on Tuesday evening as the water level came down to 138.10 feet. Only one shutter was opened to a height of 20 cm releasing 158 cusecs of water.

However, there was a steep increase in inflow on Tuesday night and the water level increased to 138.95 feet by 6am on Wednesday. Following this, three shutters were opened at 7 am and three more shutters were opened at 8 am. As the water level continued to rise, two more shutters were opened at 12 noon.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has deputed Water Resources Minister S Duraimurugan to visit Mullaperiyar dam and monitor the situation prevailing at the dam. Kerala government officers said there is good coordination between the two governments and Tamil Nadu is providing information regarding water release in advance. The inflow in the dam which stood at 2,758.15 cusecs at 5 pm on Tuesday evening, doubled to 5,291 cusecs at 8 am on Wednesday. The water level in the dam went up from 138.10 feet 138.95 feet following heavy rains.

Though it is entitled to store up to 139.5 feet of water in the dam as per the rule curve fixed by the Central Water Commission, the Tamil Nadu has decided to keep the water level low considering the concerns raised by Kerala.

Kerala monitoring water level in dam on hourly basis, says Pinarayi Vijayan

T’Puram: Kerala is monitoring the water level in Mullaperiyar dam on hourly basis following heavy rain in the catchment areas of the reservoir, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told state assembly on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has promised to work towards a solution considering the concerns expressed by the state, Pinarayi said. “There is no need to fear for the time being as the state has taken all precautions to stop flooding,” he said in reply to a question by Perambra MLA T P Ramakrishnan.