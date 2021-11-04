STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

VS Sivakumar ditches Congress' ‘I’ group

Disintegration of prominent groups in the state Congress is happening at a faster pace than calculated by the new state leadership. 

Published: 04th November 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

MLA VS Sivakumar

MLA VS Sivakumar

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Disintegration of prominent groups in the state Congress is happening at a faster pace than calculated by the new state leadership.  Senior and middle-level leaders are severing ties with group leaders and cozying up to the leadership on a daily basis. Ramesh Chennithala’s ‘I’ group is the worst hit.  

The latest to ditch him is his trusted lieutenant V S Sivakumar. The former MP and health minister, who enjoys the support of Nair Service Society, is learnt to have switched his loyalty to the new leadership.  Ever since V D Satheesan replaced Chennithala as Opposition leader, it has not been a smooth ride for the latter. Several leaders who had stood firm with Chennithala for decades realised that he had become powerless. They  then cozied up to the new state leadership under K Sudhakaran and Satheesan who were backed by national general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal, whose ploy has been to cripple the groups, especially Chennithala’s, of which he had been a part of. 

Sources said Chennithala is shattered with Sivakumar’s exit.  “Sivakumar was peeved at Chennithala for not ensuring him a state general secretary post during the recent revamp. When he was relegated to the state executive, he finally severed ties. Sivakumar had also eyed the Thiruvananthapuram DCC chief post which went in favour of Palode Ravi. The remaining loyalists of Chennithala in the state leadership are general secretary A A Shukkoor and Jyothikumar Chamakkala who had to be content with the state executive membership”, a senior Congress leader told TNIE.

At the state executive meeting on Wednesday, Shukkoor and ‘A’ group’s C Chandran objected to further revamp. The remaining leaders were in favour of the revamp and formation of Congress unit committees which will see the membership campaign gaining momentum.  Another Chennithala loyalist, Alappuzha district Congress chief B Babu Prasad also favoured the state leadership’s stand, said sources.

‘He was unhappy with Chennithala’
A trusted lieutenant of Ramesh Chennithala, V S Sivakumar had been peeved at the leader for not ensuring him a state general secretary post during the recent revamp, said a senior Congress leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VS Sivakumar Congress
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp