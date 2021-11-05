STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

S Manu appointed Assistant Solicitor General of India

Manu was serving as senior standing counsel for Lakshadweep.

Published: 05th November 2021 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

S Manu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: S Manu has been appointed Assistant Solicitor General of India for the Kerala High Court. The Union Ministry of Law and Justice has notified the appointment. Manu, a native of Anikadu, Kottayam, was serving as senior standing counsel for Lakshadweep.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Manu Assistant Solicitor General of India Anikadu
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp