Alappuzha: Attacked by neighbour, boy hospitalised

Arun Kumar, son of Anil Kumar, of Pallana, suffered injuries on his eye after his neighbour Sharngadharan, hit him on the cheek. 

Published: 06th November 2021

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Thrikkunnapuzha police registered a case based on a complaint by the parents of a 14-year-old boy, who was attacked by his neighbour at Pallana near Thrikkunnapuzha on Friday.  

According to Thrikkunnapuzha SI M M Manjudas, the incident occurred on Thursday while the children were playing near the house.

“Sharngadharan was allegedly infuriated that Arun invited his grandchildren to play with him. He later hit the child with a wooden stick. Arun’s right eye was injured in the attack,” the SI said.

