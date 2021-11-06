STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On pretext of investigation, ACP leaks call details of woman; action likely

It is alleged that the ACP leaked the call records of his friend’s wife on the pretext that it was for official use in connection with the Chevayur gang rape case.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A woman from Ponnani has lodged a complaint with the Malappuram SP against Kozhikode Medical College Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K Sudersan for leaking her call records to her husband.

The Malappuram SP, who conducted a preliminary inquiry into the complaint, submitted a report to the Northern Region IG and the DGP. The higher officials have recommended action against the ACP after a departmental inquiry. 

It is alleged that the ACP leaked the call records of his friend’s wife on the pretext that it was for official use in connection with the Chevayur gang rape case. The woman’s husband, who is abroad, later gave the documents to other family members.

Usually, the call detail record can’t be sent to police officers from the Cyber Cell unless it is part of an investigation. The approval of the Commissioner is also required to obtain the records.

