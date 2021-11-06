One more Congress worker held for vandalising actor Joju George's car

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have arrested one more Congress worker on Friday night for vandalising actor Joju George's car during the party's Vyttila-Edappally NH bypass blockade in protest against the fuel price hike on November 1.

Shereef, son of Buhari, former Thrikkakara Mandalam President of Congress was taken into custody on Friday night, said police.

Earlier, INTUC leader Joseph was arrested in the case and his bail application was dismissed by the court. Though Congress local leaders tried to settle the issue with the actor, it failed and Joju decided to go forward with his complaint. Joju also filed a petition seeking to implead him in the bail application filed by Joseph before Chief Judicial Magistrate court.

City police have registered a case against 15 persons including former Mayor Tony Chammany for breaking the rear windshield of Joju's vehicle after the actor confronted the Congress workers for resorting to road blockade.

Meanwhile, Motor Vehicles Department has registered a case against Joju for replacing the high-security registration number plate of his vehicle with a fancy one.