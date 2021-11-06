TN to raise Mullaperiyar water level to 152ft after strengthening baby dam

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan on Friday said the state was planning to increase water level in the Mullaperiyar dam to 152ft after strengthening the baby dam, the auxiliary reservoir on the right of the main dam.

“Tamil Nadu successfully repaired the dam three times since 1979. To strengthen the baby dam, Kerala should allow felling of three trees that hinder the strengthening work. However, its indifference on taking the decision is proving to be a stumbling block,” Murugan told reporters in Kumily following the visit by a TN ministerial delegation to the dam site

He also ruled out Kerala’s claim that the 126-year-old dam was not safe. “The dam is safe. All the committees appointed by the Supreme Court to check its safety have reported the same. Hence, there is no need for a new dam as proposed by the Kerala government,” he said.

Murugan said the visit was part of the annual exercise conducted by the TN government representatives at the dam. “Since I am in charge of the water resources department, I accompanied the delegation,” he said.

He said the Central Water Commission has set a rule curve of 139.5ft at the dam until November 10. To maintain this level, TN is presently discharging water from the reservoir. “Water level will be reinstated to 142ft after November 30,” he said

Murugan also flayed TN former chief ministers O Paneerselvam and Edappady K Palaniswamy for not visiting the dam once in the past 10 years and for being unable to protect the TN government’s interest in the Mullaperiyar issue. “So, they have no say on the issue,” he said.

Murugan said TN CM M K Stalin and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan maintained a good relationship. “We are hopeful of finding a permanent solution to the Mullaperiyar dam issue, one that protects the interest of both states, during the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government’s tenure,” he said.

The TN delegation comprised Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, Cooperation Minister I Periyasamy, Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy, Cumbum MLA N Ramakrishnan, Andipatti MLA A Maharajan, Periyakulam MLA K S Saravanakumar, Madurai MLA Thalapathi G and Sholavandan MLA Venkatesan A and top officials from TN’s Theni district.

Former Tamil nadu CMs flayed

Murugan also flayed Tamil Nadu former chief ministers O Paneerselvam and Edappady K Palaniswamy for not visiting the dam once in the past 10 years and for being unable to protect the TN government’s interest in the Mullaperiyar issue. “So, they have no say on the issue,” he said. Murugan said TN CM M K Stalin and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan maintained a good relationship.

Water level in Anayirankal nears FRL

Due to heavy rainfall in catchment areas, water level in Anayirankal dam reached 1,206.92 m against the FRL of 1,207.02 m. Since the dam is un-gated (water flows automatically through the spillways when it reaches FRL), an alert has been given to people living on the banks of Panniyar river, considering the possibility of the river swelling when water flows downstream from the dam.