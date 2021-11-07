STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBSE schools all set for first leg of board exam

Published: 07th November 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CBSE-affiliated schools in the state have made elaborate preparations for the conduct of the first-ever ‘term examination’ by the national board for students in Classes X and XII in multiple-choice question (objective) mode. CBSE had decided to conduct the board exam in two phases owing to the Covid situation and taking into account possible disruption of academic activity due to the pandemic. 

For the ease of conducting the exams, CBSE had divided the subjects into major (compulsory for all students) and minor subjects (optional).  The term-1 exams for minor subjects will begin on November 16 for Class XII and November 17 for Class X. The Term-1 exams for major subjects are scheduled to begin by the end of November and early December.

“Since CBSE had announced in July itself that the syllabus will be divided into two sections and a two-term board exam will conducted, we had got enough time to familiarise students with the new exam format. A number of mock tests based on the multiple choice question format were given to students,” said the principal of a CBSE school in the capital. 

According to a notification issued by CBSE on Saturday, the objective-type exam will be of 90-minute duration and will start at 11.30am. CBSE has appointed at least two observers in schools with more than 500 candidates to ensure the fairness of the examination process.  

“The students and parents have wholeheartedly welcomed the new exam format as it eases the burden on students. Moreover, the practice of students focusing on studies only towards the fag end of the academic year, for the board exam, has also come to an end,” said Indira Rajan, secretary-general, National Council of CBSE Schools.  

The national board has also issued a detailed set of Covid guidelines to be followed during the examination. Meanwhile, schools have been directed to conduct practical and internal assessment sessions and upload the marks before the deadline of  December 23. Schools not complying with the directive will be fined and affiliation withdrawn if required, the CBSE has warned.

