Congress ups ante in Kerala against fuel prices; ‘Stop the Wheel’ protest on Monday

State Congress chief K Sudhakaran told reporters in Kannur that all district committees have been asked not to trouble the public during the protest.

Published: 07th November 2021

Vehicles caught in a traffic jam at Vyttila in Kochi on Monday following the blockade organised by District Congress Committee against the high fuel prices | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KANNUR: The Congress has decided to intensify its protest seeking reduction in state tax on petrol and diesel after the LDF government stood firm on its decision not to relax it. Congress will organise a ‘Stop the Wheel’ protest on Monday, from 11am to 11.15am, in all the district headquarters.

State Congress chief K Sudhakaran told reporters in Kannur that all district committees have been asked not to trouble the public during the protest. “Without reducing the price of fuel in the state by presenting a new economic theory, Kerala’s finance minister is torturing people. We ask the state government to give up the additional tax and income so that the people of the state would be relieved further,” Sudhakaran said.

To a query on Congress-ruled states not reducing the state tax, Sudhakaran replied: “Our central leadership has given clear instructions to the states ruled by Congress to reduce fuel price.” Questioning the argument of Finance Minister K N Balagopal that the state is reeling under financial crisis, Sudhakaran asked why the government is going ahead with K-Rail and inland waterway project. 

After Kochi fiasco, Congress to promote voluntary participation

“These projects are nothing but extravaganza. Even before getting permission from the Centre, the state government has started steps to acquire land for these projects. The state government’s haste in implementing them is itself quite suspicious,” he said. The decision to organise ‘Stop the Wheel’ protest was taken by the Congress state committee on Wednesday.

Considering the controversy triggered by the road-block protest held in Ernakulam last week, the state committee instructed to organise means of protest that promote voluntary participation. In Thiruvananthapuram, the “Stop the Wheels’’ protest will be held from Secretariat to Raj Bhavan. Public meetings will be held in front of Secretariat and at Raj Bhavan after protest.

A meeting of the RSP state committee held here on Saturday blamed the LDF government for not reducing the fuel tax rate. It alleged the haughtiness of the government after returning to power for a second term has led it to announce a war against the people.

