14th edition of Kerala Police's 'c0c0n 2021' 14th edition to be held from November 10

KOCHI: The 14th edition of the annual international cyber security conference of the Kerala Police 'c0c0n 2021' will be held on the virtual platform from November 10. The theme of the event is 'Improvise, adapt and overcome' (from the Latin quote - Improvidus, apto quod victum).

General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, will deliver the inaugural address. The registration of the conference and the training workshops, which are free of cost, can be done through the official website www.c0c0n.org. Last year also, the event was held on the virtual platform due to the pandemic.

The 2019 edition caught in a row after Thrikkakara MLA PT Thomas demanded an inquiry into how conman Monson Mavunkal and Italy-based Anitha Pullayil became associated with the event attended by senior officers of various national agencies.

Following allegations that Monson had funded the conference to strengthen his links with a few senior police officers, a Crime Branch team has started collecting details on Monson's association with c0c0n, which was held in Kochi in 2019.